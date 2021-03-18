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Third Jewish Temple the Antichrist will go into and tell the world he is god will be built soon
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103 views • March 18, 2021
There are many warnings found in the bible concerning the rebuilding of the Jewish Temple. This will be the Third Temple of which the bible shows us the Antichrist will go into and from that Temple tell the world he is god. When this happens it will signify the beginning of the three and a half years of God's wrath on an unbelieving world. Just how close are we to seeing this Third Temple being built? Closer than you think. Watch this video and see that Temple will be built very soon.
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