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Is Israel really just the tiny little democracy always under constant terrorist siege?
Israel operates an undeclared nuclear arsenal—80 to 400 warheads, never inspected under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Where did the bomb fuel come from? Stolen uranium from Pennsylvania.
Israel also founded Hamas and has been funding ISIS and al-Qaeda.