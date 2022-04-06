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FULL SHOW: Fathers In Focus: The Hero We’re Looking For Is YOU
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14 views • April 06, 2022
The Mama bears have been out. Kristi Leigh is issuing a challenge -asking more men and Fathers to get involved. Not as a dig, but to celebrate the value men bring to protect and guide their families. Michael Juzwick - a US Navy veteran, constitutional and biblical scholar joins the show to echo the challenge and explain why we are in judgment as a nation. Kristi breaks down how the attack on our children has become so accelerated and Scott Schara also joins to preview his Memorial Rally outside the hospital where his daughter was killed by COVID-19 protocols.
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