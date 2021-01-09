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COVID 19 Doctors Speak Out 017 - Dr Kary Mullis, Founder Of The PCR Test - No 2
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69 views • January 09, 2021
Interesting that many over the years have known the level of incompetence of Dr Fauci,
which he himself has now clearly demonstrated. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR
test now being used to diagnose COVID 19, was well aware of Fauci's incompetence
long before the fake pandemic was announced.
which he himself has now clearly demonstrated. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR
test now being used to diagnose COVID 19, was well aware of Fauci's incompetence
long before the fake pandemic was announced.
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