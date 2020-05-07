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Dark Chocolate Benefits - Is Dark Chocolate Healthy? Dark Chocolate Nutrition Facts
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I Love Organic
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125 views • May 07, 2020
Dark Chocolate Benefits

Increases blood flow to sex organ
Boosts Brain Power
Protect Your Heart
Balance Cholesterol
Nutritional Powerhouse

Dark Chocolate Nutrition Facts
ghirardelli 86 cacao health benefits

A 100 g bar of dark chocolate with 70% to 85% cacao solids contains Fiber Protein Iron Copper Magnesium Zinc Phosphorus Flavanols and caffeine

Is Dark Chocolate Healthy
With all these amazing health benefits, I’ll bet you want to rush out to the store to grab a few chocolate bars.But hold up. Here’s what you need to know first.Chocolate is still very high in calories, so you need to eat it in moderation.


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The materials and the information contained on organic health care channel are provided for
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on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment
by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health
provider prior to starting any new diet or treatmentand with any questions you may have regarding
a medical condition. If you have or suspect that you have a medical
problem, promptly contact your health care provider


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html

Film Footage courtesy of Pixabay.com, google.com, videvo.net, Used by Permission as a free use. Image(s) used under free license from pixabay.com. videvo.net.
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