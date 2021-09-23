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Connecting PROTOCOLS OF THE ELDERS OF ZION to The SECRET COVENANT OF THE ILLUMINATI
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52 views • September 23, 2021
Connecting PROTOCOLS OF THE ELDERS OF ZION to The SECRET COVENANT OF THE ILLUMINATI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DIlJJc8ZXhSm/
To what an extent the whole existence of this people is based on a continuous lie is shown incomparably by the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, so infinitely hated by the Jews. They are based on a forgery, the Frankfurter Zeitung moans and screams once every week: the best proof that they are authentic. - Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf
The document known now as The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is one of the most important documents ever to come to light in the world. It can be described as the blueprint for the domination of the world by a secret brotherhood. In fact, the title of the second publication in 1922 was "World Conquest Through World Government".
It is graphic in its contempt for those who will be its victims, in its profound understanding of the human condition and mind; and it is equally graphic in detailing the methodology it will use against, and with the complicity of, the world's population, in such a way as to go unrecognized by the vast majority of the participants.
The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is a document which should be read by all. No other single document provides us with such a clear understanding of why the world is gradually moving towards a One World Government, controlled by an irreproachable hidden hand. In The Protocols, we are given clear insights as to why so many incomprehensible political decisions are made in both local, national and international politics, which seem to continually work against the favor of the masses and in favor of the vested interests of the banking/industrial cartel -- the global power elite.
The average person normally reacts with outrage and horror today at the very suggestion that there may be a conspiracy as grand as The Protocols. But the average person has absolutely no information on which to base his or her opinion. The reaction to exposure of this ancient conspiracy is merely a pre-programmed Pavlovian reaction, created and instilled by the very perpetrators of the same ancient conspiracy. And today, very few will dare speak above a whisper of that all-encompassing oppression of mankind.
It is extremely rare today to find information about the ancient conspiracy, due to the mass censorship of the printed word, and the unwillingness of the general population to consider as a possibility something which they have been brought up since birth to see as outrageous and ridiculous. Each generation is born into a world of greater and greater censorship and illusion.
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION
http://www.chuckmaultsby.net/id12.html
The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
by José Delacruz, November 2003
https://marcuse.faculty.history.ucsb.edu/classes/33d/projects/protzion/DelaCruzProtocolsMain.htm
The Protocols of the Elders of Zion
An authentic document in Palestinian Authority ideology
By Itamar Marcus and Barbara Crook*
https://palwatch.org/STORAGE/OpEd/Protocols_of_the_Elders.pdf
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION: Blueprint for One World Government
Posted on June 6, 2020 by State of the Nation
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=16115
WordDoc Explaining ALL of this (Vital Read)
Took me a LONG time to compile. https://www.dropbox.com/s/4gznrb11mf25df6/THE%20PROTOCOLS%20OF%20THE%20LEARNED%20ELDERS%20OF%20ZION.docx?dl=0
PDF Version: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8g0ijpjuc6jeoo0/There%20is%20a%20very%20good%20reason%20why%20so%20many%20non-Jewish%20Americans%20have%20not%20heard%20of%20The%20Protocols%20of%20the%20Learned%20Elders%20of%20Zion.pdf?dl=0
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DIlJJc8ZXhSm/
To what an extent the whole existence of this people is based on a continuous lie is shown incomparably by the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, so infinitely hated by the Jews. They are based on a forgery, the Frankfurter Zeitung moans and screams once every week: the best proof that they are authentic. - Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf
The document known now as The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is one of the most important documents ever to come to light in the world. It can be described as the blueprint for the domination of the world by a secret brotherhood. In fact, the title of the second publication in 1922 was "World Conquest Through World Government".
It is graphic in its contempt for those who will be its victims, in its profound understanding of the human condition and mind; and it is equally graphic in detailing the methodology it will use against, and with the complicity of, the world's population, in such a way as to go unrecognized by the vast majority of the participants.
The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is a document which should be read by all. No other single document provides us with such a clear understanding of why the world is gradually moving towards a One World Government, controlled by an irreproachable hidden hand. In The Protocols, we are given clear insights as to why so many incomprehensible political decisions are made in both local, national and international politics, which seem to continually work against the favor of the masses and in favor of the vested interests of the banking/industrial cartel -- the global power elite.
The average person normally reacts with outrage and horror today at the very suggestion that there may be a conspiracy as grand as The Protocols. But the average person has absolutely no information on which to base his or her opinion. The reaction to exposure of this ancient conspiracy is merely a pre-programmed Pavlovian reaction, created and instilled by the very perpetrators of the same ancient conspiracy. And today, very few will dare speak above a whisper of that all-encompassing oppression of mankind.
It is extremely rare today to find information about the ancient conspiracy, due to the mass censorship of the printed word, and the unwillingness of the general population to consider as a possibility something which they have been brought up since birth to see as outrageous and ridiculous. Each generation is born into a world of greater and greater censorship and illusion.
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION
http://www.chuckmaultsby.net/id12.html
The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
by José Delacruz, November 2003
https://marcuse.faculty.history.ucsb.edu/classes/33d/projects/protzion/DelaCruzProtocolsMain.htm
The Protocols of the Elders of Zion
An authentic document in Palestinian Authority ideology
By Itamar Marcus and Barbara Crook*
https://palwatch.org/STORAGE/OpEd/Protocols_of_the_Elders.pdf
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION: Blueprint for One World Government
Posted on June 6, 2020 by State of the Nation
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=16115
WordDoc Explaining ALL of this (Vital Read)
Took me a LONG time to compile. https://www.dropbox.com/s/4gznrb11mf25df6/THE%20PROTOCOLS%20OF%20THE%20LEARNED%20ELDERS%20OF%20ZION.docx?dl=0
PDF Version: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8g0ijpjuc6jeoo0/There%20is%20a%20very%20good%20reason%20why%20so%20many%20non-Jewish%20Americans%20have%20not%20heard%20of%20The%20Protocols%20of%20the%20Learned%20Elders%20of%20Zion.pdf?dl=0
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