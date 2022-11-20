WORLD FIRST: ROBOTIC ARMS Assembling Via Nanotech Inside COVID-19 "Vaccines" - Filmed In Real Time - Dr. Nixon

MIRRORED

Maria Zee

Published October 25, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1prv94-world-first-robotic-arms-assembling.html

Dr. David Nixon joins us to reveal footage NEVER before seen anywhere in the world - real time footage of the nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 injections assembling robotic arms that guide the nanotechnology development.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII







Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com







Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia







If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia







If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia







If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





To order Z-Flu today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE







Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Trial a subscription with RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:





https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





