Shabbat Discussion Ki Tavo 02092023

Ki Tavo | כי תבוא | "When You Come In"
Torah:
Deuteronomy 26:1 - 29:9(8)
Prophets:
Isaiah 60:1-22
Brit Hadasha:
Matthew 13:1-23;
Luke 21:1-4, 23:26-56;
Acts 7:30-53, 28:17-31;
Romans 11:1-24
