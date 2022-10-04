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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 3, 2022
Former Sky News and ITV Chief Mark Sharman, who has been one of the few brave oppositional voices in mainstream media to come out against the assault on free speech, joins Del to discuss his new documentary, ‘Safe & Effective: A Second Opinion.’
https://www.oraclefilms.com/safeandeffective
buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
#SafeAndEffectiveFilm #OracleFilms #NewsUncut #MarkSharman
POSTED: October 3, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mhv0g-former-sky-news-exec-directs-new-film-on-vaccine-injuries.html