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The Problem of the Laodicean Churches of God (Anniversary Bible study, January 2021)
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13 views • January 07, 2021
Jesus Christ warns us in the last era of God's Church, before Christ's return, that we run the risk of becoming lukewarm and careless about the Work of God and the Truth of God. We all run the risk of liberalizing our dedicated following of God's Way.
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