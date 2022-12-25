Merry Christmas From The Rock Almighty! Rock Almighty Classic Disciple Christmas Rock Night

Isaiah 9:6



New King James Version

6 For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

I pray your celebration is filled with Joy, Happiness, Peace, Love, and an eye towards the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Thank you for tuning in to the Rock Almighty. I pray it has been a blessing to you and yours. We look forward to blessing you bigger and better in 2023. Thank you and Thanks be to God!

