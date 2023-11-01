Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gaza Strip - consequences of IDF latest bombing - Nov 1 - part 1
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
973 Subscribers
84 views
Published Yesterday

Gaza Strip - consequences of IDF latest bombing - Nov 1 - part 1

Adding:

Al Arabi TV: A field commander in Al-Qassam:

We are currently engaged in clashes in the West Karama area and we confirm that there have been deaths and injuries among the enemy’s ranks

We blew up several Israeli vehicles, and our fighters are clashing with the occupation forces in more than one axis.

The occupation tanks failed to advance on the axes they penetrated due to fierce resistance

The number of deaths among the occupation soldiers is greater than what has been announced.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket