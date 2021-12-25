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Don't Watch This If You Are Not Interested In Eternal Things
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40 views • December 25, 2021
Revelation 19:9
“And he saith unto me, Write, Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, These are the true sayings of God.”
King James Version
“And he saith unto me, Write, Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, These are the true sayings of God.”
King James Version
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