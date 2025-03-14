Concerns regarding government corruption and insufficient actions

A year into a $500K lawsuit against NGOs, Big Tech, and the DoD, justice remains stalled. Corrupt judges, silenced whistleblowers, and half-measures plague the fight for accountability.





Will leaders like Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel go far enough to expose the truth? Or will the system keep protecting itself?





#GovernmentCorruption #Accountability #DeepState #Whistleblowers #TulsiGabbard #KashPatel





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport