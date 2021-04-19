© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mantis Laser Academy // Day 6 - dry fire drills - Mantis x Dot Torture Test
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • April 19, 2021
Really want to work on your fine motor skills during your dry fire training? Well, the dot torture test will do that and give you a shoulder workout at the same time.
the mantis laser academy training kit uses laser ammo and dry fire practice to save you money on ammo. The mantis laser academy app is easy to use in this dry fire training system and the dry fire drills can be used with the Mantis X10 and Mantis Blackbeard if you want. Mantis x dry fire takes your training to a new level.
One thing about doing the Dot Torture Test in the Mantis Laser Academy is to keep track of what you are doing. In this video, you can see me lose my concentration and pay in the scoring for it. Fortunately, I did not waste any ammo in the process.
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Dot Torture Test in the Mantis Laser Academy - 0:04
Dot Torture Test Time in action - 1:12
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
the mantis laser academy training kit uses laser ammo and dry fire practice to save you money on ammo. The mantis laser academy app is easy to use in this dry fire training system and the dry fire drills can be used with the Mantis X10 and Mantis Blackbeard if you want. Mantis x dry fire takes your training to a new level.
One thing about doing the Dot Torture Test in the Mantis Laser Academy is to keep track of what you are doing. In this video, you can see me lose my concentration and pay in the scoring for it. Fortunately, I did not waste any ammo in the process.
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Dot Torture Test in the Mantis Laser Academy - 0:04
Dot Torture Test Time in action - 1:12
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.