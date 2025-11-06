Ben-Gvir revels in Palestinians’ misery - issuing demolition orders to Palestinian Bedouin families in the Naqab desert region of southern occupied Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben-Gvir revels in Palestinians’ misery
Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led police in issuing demolition orders to Palestinian Bedouin families in the Naqab desert region of southern occupied Palestine.
👉 To the Palestinians pleading that their children, sick, and elderly are being ruined, he simply says:
“I’ll ruin those who don’t abide by the law.”