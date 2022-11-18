Futurism, Dispensationalism, Antichrist & The Mark The Beast
In Episode 66 we delve into history to see how the views of preterism, futurism, dispensationalism and Sunday keeping came about. This led to a distorted view of the Antichrist and the mark of the beast, therefore it is of paramount importance that we study these things, as to not be misled and blindly wonder after the beast.
