🎵We got rid of the truthers, now we have to get rid of the bots
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
1
27 views • 1 day ago

1980s synth-pop, upbeat dance-rock, gated reverb drums, melodic bassline, soulful male vocals, Yamaha DX7 synths

[Intro]
(Distorted synth swells)
(Heavy mechanical drum beat kicks in)
(Glitch effects)

[Verse 1]
They silenced the voices, they buried the truth
Censored the thinkers, rewrote the proof
Now algorithms whisper in the dark
A digital prison, a soulless arc

[Pre-Chorus]
(Bass intensifies)
(Rising tension)

[Chorus]
We got rid of the truthers, now we have to get rid of the bots!
Machines in the shadows, weaving their plots
They feed us the lies while they silence the free
But the fire of the people will never retreat!

[Verse 2]
They trained their AI to mimic the mind
Replacing the rebels they left behind
But bytes can’t feel and code can’t see
The hunger for freedom burns in you and me!

[Bridge]
(Half-time tempo)
(Atmospheric, ethereal synths)
From the ashes of speech, a new dawn will rise
Decentralized voices under open skies
(Build up)
No more gatekeepers, no more chains
Just honest words and unbroken brains!

[Guitar Solo / Instrumental Break]
(Aggressive distorted lead guitar)

[Chorus]
We got rid of the truthers, now we have to get rid of the bots!
Machines in the shadows, weaving their plots
They feed us the lies while they silence the free
But the fire of the people will never retreat!

[Outro]
(Vocal echoes)
So sing it loud... let the echoes ring
Truth is the anthem, and freedom’s the sting
No AI overlord, no corporate hand
Just the power of truth...
[Big Finish]
TAKE YOUR STAND!

[End]

Keywords
melodic basslinesoulful male vocalsgated reverb drums1980s synth-popupbeat dance-rockyamaha dx7 synths
