1980s synth-pop, upbeat dance-rock, gated reverb drums, melodic bassline, soulful male vocals, Yamaha DX7 synths

[Intro]

(Distorted synth swells)

(Heavy mechanical drum beat kicks in)

(Glitch effects)



[Verse 1]

They silenced the voices, they buried the truth

Censored the thinkers, rewrote the proof

Now algorithms whisper in the dark

A digital prison, a soulless arc



[Pre-Chorus]

(Bass intensifies)

(Rising tension)



[Chorus]

We got rid of the truthers, now we have to get rid of the bots!

Machines in the shadows, weaving their plots

They feed us the lies while they silence the free

But the fire of the people will never retreat!



[Verse 2]

They trained their AI to mimic the mind

Replacing the rebels they left behind

But bytes can’t feel and code can’t see

The hunger for freedom burns in you and me!



[Bridge]

(Half-time tempo)

(Atmospheric, ethereal synths)

From the ashes of speech, a new dawn will rise

Decentralized voices under open skies

(Build up)

No more gatekeepers, no more chains

Just honest words and unbroken brains!



[Guitar Solo / Instrumental Break]

(Aggressive distorted lead guitar)



[Chorus]

We got rid of the truthers, now we have to get rid of the bots!

Machines in the shadows, weaving their plots

They feed us the lies while they silence the free

But the fire of the people will never retreat!



[Outro]

(Vocal echoes)

So sing it loud... let the echoes ring

Truth is the anthem, and freedom’s the sting

No AI overlord, no corporate hand

Just the power of truth...

[Big Finish]

TAKE YOUR STAND!



[End]

