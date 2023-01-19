Pope Benedict XVI's Final Book to be Published

Quo Vadis





The book Benedict XVI wanted to be published after his death will soon be available.





The Vatican publishing house described the book “Dio è Sempre Nuovo, ” (”God is Ever-New”), as a collection of the “spiritual thoughts” of the late pope, “an anthology of the principal themes of the Christian faith in the words of Pope Benedict XVI. ”





In the years immediately following the Second Vatican Council, the volume “Introduction to Christianity” made a young German theologian known to the general public.





Today, at the end of his life and as a pope emeritus, Benedict XVI bequeaths this work to men and women so as to share his latest reflections on some fundamental themes of the Christian faith.





At the center is the mercy of God, which is born from a passion of love for every creature.





At the service of God are the priests, called to be in his presence and to be witnesses of his love.





Then there are the themes of dialogue with other religions, with the Jews, the people of the promise, with Christian confessions, with the world.





This dialogue, however, cannot be separated from the central contents of the creed: the incarnation of the Son of God, faith in the death and resurrection of Jesus, the Eucharistic presence, the fraternal communion in the Church, the central themes of Christian morality.





As the subtitle states, the volume is almost a spiritual testament, dictated by the wisdom of the heart of a teacher always attentive to the expectations and hopes of the faithful.





In the years spent in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican, his discreet presence and prayer have been an important support for the life of the Church.





Pope Francis’ highest praise for theologians always has been that they “do theology on their knees” in prayer and with love for the church.





“Benedict XVI did theology on his knees, ” the pope wrote in the book’s introduction.





“His explanation of the faith was carried out with the devotion of a man who has surrendered all of himself to God and who, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, sought an ever-greater participation in the mystery of that Jesus who had fascinated him from his youth. ”





The new book’s title, Pope Francis said, “expresses one of the most characteristic aspects of my predecessor’s magisterium and vision of faith: yes, God is always new because he is the source and reason for beauty, grace and truth. ”





