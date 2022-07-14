Biblical proof that the Seals are NOT the start of the wrath of God...

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Pre-tribulation eschatology suggests that the wrath of God--in the form of a 7 year 'tribulation'--will begin with the Lamb opening the 7 seals of the scroll. If we believe what Jesus told us in Matthew 24, we know that it's not possible for the the first 5 Seals to be wrath. (The 6th Seal is the 'smoking gun'....) Watch!