Manufacturing Ignorance, Through Science

Manufacturing Ignorance, Through ScienceTobacco, climate change, pesticides... never has scientific knowledge seemed so vast, detailed, and shared. And yet it appears to be increasingly challenged. It is no longer surprising to see private corporations put strategies in place to confuse the public debate and paralyze political decision-making. Overwhelmed by an excess of information, how can we, as citizens, sort out fact from fiction?One by one, this film dismantles the workings of the clever maneuver that aims to turn science against itself.Thanks to declassified archives, graphic animations, and testimonies from experts, lobbyists, and politicians, the investigation plunges us into the science of doubt. Along with a team of experts (philosophers, economists, cognitive scientists, political men, or even agnotologists), we explore concrete examples of doubt-making and try to understand the whole process and the issues behind it.My perspective, science has been sold out from the fascist capitalist for profits.Mankind went off the wrong track with the industrial revolution.This documentary presents both perspectives, and it is hard to tell which side it is promoting. the few minutes I believe spell it out.Put this all in perspective of the corona plandemic.the first 45 secs are not part of the original documentary.