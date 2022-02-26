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Marina Abramovic sends message of solidarity to Ukraine
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123 views • February 26, 2022
Marina Abramovic sends message of solidarity to Ukraine
look at who someone allies themselves with to see their values
Marina Abramovic sends message of solidarity to Ukraine
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Marina-Abramovic-on-Ukraine:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Spirit Cooking With Marina Abramovic
https://odysee.com/@marcelv74:1/MARINA-ABRAMOVIC----SPIRIT-COOKING:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://href.li/?https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Our #1 Enemy is Ignorance [JULIAN ASSANGE ABSOLUTELY NAILS IT]
https://rumble.com/embed/vtcbko/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/16vG3v
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/fWkfpGCAAuw
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZDfzCT
https://rumble.com/embed/vtcbb3/?pub=x2y2z
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
The European and American public are being systematically lied to about the Ukraine crisis.
Sources & full transcript
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbmwxY09QbTlTSW8zLUdEN1g2VlZ5UkJJTjhuZ3xBQ3Jtc0tsMVc4RnRsdTRBeFNiejZDaV9sWlo1aGVCT3JObkF4LWxwM0o3aXFkdHZ2RnBWQ0g3U3M2R00zQmxHYlNJVF9MakhNcXhZRzdLWWZTUGMwUndXaW1RdW5zZGtVRkJCNnJFT1pOTy1HYm9jVThYNjF4RQ&q=http%3A%2F%2Fstormcloudsgathering.com%2Fthe-ukraine-crisis-what-youre-not-being-told
look at who someone allies themselves with to see their values
Marina Abramovic sends message of solidarity to Ukraine
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Marina-Abramovic-on-Ukraine:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Spirit Cooking With Marina Abramovic
https://odysee.com/@marcelv74:1/MARINA-ABRAMOVIC----SPIRIT-COOKING:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://href.li/?https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Our #1 Enemy is Ignorance [JULIAN ASSANGE ABSOLUTELY NAILS IT]
https://rumble.com/embed/vtcbko/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/16vG3v
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/fWkfpGCAAuw
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZDfzCT
https://rumble.com/embed/vtcbb3/?pub=x2y2z
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
The European and American public are being systematically lied to about the Ukraine crisis.
Sources & full transcript
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbmwxY09QbTlTSW8zLUdEN1g2VlZ5UkJJTjhuZ3xBQ3Jtc0tsMVc4RnRsdTRBeFNiejZDaV9sWlo1aGVCT3JObkF4LWxwM0o3aXFkdHZ2RnBWQ0g3U3M2R00zQmxHYlNJVF9MakhNcXhZRzdLWWZTUGMwUndXaW1RdW5zZGtVRkJCNnJFT1pOTy1HYm9jVThYNjF4RQ&q=http%3A%2F%2Fstormcloudsgathering.com%2Fthe-ukraine-crisis-what-youre-not-being-told
Keywords
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