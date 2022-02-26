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⁣Marina Abramovic sends message of solidarity to Ukraine
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⁣Marina Abramovic sends message of solidarity to Ukraine

⁣ look at who someone allies themselves with to see their values

Marina Abramovic sends message of solidarity to Ukraine
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Marina-Abramovic-on-Ukraine:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

Spirit Cooking With Marina Abramovic
https://odysee.com/@marcelv74:1/MARINA-ABRAMOVIC----SPIRIT-COOKING:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4




To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:

Playlist
https://href.li/?https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html

Our #1 Enemy is Ignorance [JULIAN ASSANGE ABSOLUTELY NAILS IT]
https://rumble.com/embed/vtcbko/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/16vG3v

Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z

The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/fWkfpGCAAuw
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZDfzCT
https://rumble.com/embed/vtcbb3/?pub=x2y2z

"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg

Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj

The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2

Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/

PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/

RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6



The European and American public are being systematically lied to about the Ukraine crisis.
Sources & full transcript
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbmwxY09QbTlTSW8zLUdEN1g2VlZ5UkJJTjhuZ3xBQ3Jtc0tsMVc4RnRsdTRBeFNiejZDaV9sWlo1aGVCT3JObkF4LWxwM0o3aXFkdHZ2RnBWQ0g3U3M2R00zQmxHYlNJVF9MakhNcXhZRzdLWWZTUGMwUndXaW1RdW5zZGtVRkJCNnJFT1pOTy1HYm9jVThYNjF4RQ&q=http%3A%2F%2Fstormcloudsgathering.com%2Fthe-ukraine-crisis-what-youre-not-being-told
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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