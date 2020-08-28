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Robert Kiyosaki, The U.S. is Suffering from Economic Martial Law, with David Stockman and Kim Kiyosaki
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EspejoMirror
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35 views • August 28, 2020
Who better to explain how the Fed is killing the economy and policymakers are killing capitalism than a former White House Budget Director for President Ronald Reagan? In this episode, you’ll hear a very candid point of view about how the 12 people running the Fed are putting the economy on the brink of collapse and how keeping cities on lockdown is totally irresponsible. Since March 12th the Fed has printed an unprecedented $3 trillion dollars. David Stockman, the publisher of Contra Corner, says, “If the Fed was doing its job the U.S. wouldn’t be in this mess.” Listen as he describes what he sees as the top three economic problems. Hosts Robert and Kim Kiyosaki and guest David Stockman discuss what he calls “Economic Martial Law” and just how close the U.S. is to total collapse.
Robert Kiyosaki site: https://www.richdad.com
David Stockman daily blog: www.davidstockmancontracorner.com
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