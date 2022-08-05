Winter Is Coming, Which Means So Is the Return of Medical Tyranny

https://endmedicaltyranny.substack.com/p/winter-is-coming-which-means-so-is

Omicron BA.5. Monkeypox. Polio. Hemorrhagic Fever. It seems like there has been an increase in the number of medical threats popping up in the United States and across the globe. This will ramp up even more in the coming months as we hit Fall and Winter because, well, they need a cover story.

What are they trying to cover up? According to many doctors and scientists, the massive campaign to try to jab every man, woman, and child on earth as many times as possible has resulted in the weakening of their immune systems. This acquired immunodeficiency syndrome derived from the Covid-19 "vaccines" has contributed to these suddenly common diseases and the powers-that-be need something to distract the people from the truth.