© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Bible Prophecy?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 01, 2021
This video explains the two aspects of Bible prophecy and how it relates to modern times. There are prophets who are given visions of future. This is called FORETELLING. But more often prophets tell others what the Lord has said. This is like preaching. The prophet says "Thus Saith the Lord!" Both kinds of prophecy are warnings about how we should live and walk in faith.
For more Not4Prophet videos and reports, check out NOT4.org or our channels... https://gab.com/not4prophet or Telegram - https://t.me/not4prophet
For more Not4Prophet videos and reports, check out NOT4.org or our channels... https://gab.com/not4prophet or Telegram - https://t.me/not4prophet
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.