General Flynn | The Great Reset Agenda Exposed | “Shockingly, There Are People That Have a Religious Objection to Taking the Mark of the Beast - Thomas Renz” + X22 Host Dave + Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller
“Shockingly, There Are People That Have a Religious Objection to Taking the Mark of the Beast.” - Thomas Renz
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation And Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About X22 Today At: https://rumble.com/c/X22Report & www.X22Report.com
Learn More About Thomas Renz Today At: www.Renz-Law.com
Learn More About General Flynn Today At: www.GeneralFlynn.com
Learn More About Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller Today At: www.AmericanFaith.com
Learn More About Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller Today At: https://influencechurch.org/
Learn More About President Trump’s New Year’s Statements:
WATCH - https://rumble.com/v23e7m6-happy-new-year-from-first-lady-melania-and-president-trump.html
Learn More About Trump’s Tax Returns HERE: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house/republicans-slam-release-of-trump-tax-returns
In 2015 Trump paid $641,931 in federal income taxes
In 2016 Trump paid $750 in federal income tax
In 2017 Trump paid $750 in federal income tax
In 2018 Trump paid nearly $1 million in federal income tax.
In 2019 Trump paid $133,445 in federal income tax
In 2020 Trump claimed a refund of $5.47 million
Read the Bible Verses References By Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller Today HERE:
2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: 1:4 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A1-4&version=KJV
2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: 2 & 3
Daniel 7:23
Daniel 8:23
Daniel 8:24-25
Daniel 8:9 & 24
Daniel 11:32-36
Daniel 11: 36 & 37
Daniel 11:36 & 43
Daniel 11:38-39
Deuteronomy 18: 9-14
Jeremiah
Jeremiah 12:5
Matthew 24:
Revelation 6:2
Revelation 13:2 & 16
Revelation 13:8 & 12
Revelation 13:16-17
Revelation 16:12 - “And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.”
Revelation 17: 11-12
Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 212 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.