💥🇮🇷 The Epstein Coalition has attacked a building belonging to Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the body tasked with selecting the successor to Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that the premises had been evacuated beforehand and no casualties occurred.

Initial reports claimed that 88 members of the council were targeted while voting, though not all members were present, and the strike reportedly occurred during the vote count.