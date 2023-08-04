Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump Lawyer Alina Habba: "This Is Election Interference," "This Is the Biden Political Lawfare"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2082 Subscribers
Shop now
52 views
Published Friday

President Trump Lawyer: "This Is Election Interference," "This Is the Biden Political Lawfare"


Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba told reporters outside the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse where the former president was arraigned on Thursday that it was "not a coincidence" that charges have been filed against Trump following negative news coming out about Joe Biden and his family.


https://rumble.com/v34gwqf-trump-lawyer-this-is-election-interference-this-is-the-biden-political-lawf.html

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trumptrump lawyer alina habba

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket