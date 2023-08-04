President Trump Lawyer Alina Habba: "This Is Election Interference," "This Is the Biden Political Lawfare"

President Trump Lawyer: "This Is Election Interference," "This Is the Biden Political Lawfare"





Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba told reporters outside the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse where the former president was arraigned on Thursday that it was "not a coincidence" that charges have been filed against Trump following negative news coming out about Joe Biden and his family.





https://rumble.com/v34gwqf-trump-lawyer-this-is-election-interference-this-is-the-biden-political-lawf.html