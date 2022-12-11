Dr.SHIVA LIVE: What’s REALLY Going On? Elon Musk, Kanye West, Hunter Biden, Tucker Carlson.
224 views
Streamed live on Dec 3, 2022Dr.SHIVA LIVE: What’s REALLY Going On? Elon Musk, Kanye West, Hunter Biden, Tucker Carlson. In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, provides an up-to-date detailed analysis of the escalated efforts of the forces of Power Profit Control to distract YOU from the explosively growing global movement for TRUTH FREEDOM HEALTH®. People are being blitzed with distractions from billionaires and entertainers to divert them from the movement from TRUTH FREEDOM HEALTH® which is not only exposing the mechanics of how the Elites are enslaving working people but ALSO, and more importantly, providing a framework of tangible ACTIONS that any individual can do in their local communities to WIN #TruthFreedomHealth Dr. Shiva will discuss the historic lawsuit which can be found on WinBackFreedom.com Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com If you would like to connect with Dr.SHIVA directly, RSVP to attend one of his Open Houses which take place this Thursday at 11am or 8PM EST by registering at: https://VASHIVA.com/orientation Be the Light! Dr. SHIVA
Keywords
healthtrumpfreedomkanye westciatruthtucker carlsonfirst amendmenttwitterhunter bidenelon musklaw suitlearned helplessnessdr shivatruthfreedomhealthcisadogs experiment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos