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B. MMS DIY: 1-drop Mixing Demonstration into 4 oz of water
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5335 views • June 02, 2020
I show how to mix the two parts (NaClO2 and an activating acid) to make Chlorine Dioxide, Also known as MMS.
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Learn more from my free ebook:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
Mewe
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Telegram
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
Millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Learn more from my free ebook:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
Mewe
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Telegram
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
Millennialmms.com
[email protected]
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