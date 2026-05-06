RT News - May 6 2026 2PM GMT

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May 6, 2026
rt.com
Donald Trump pledges to bomb Iran with even greater intensity if no deal is reached. That's as RT sources reveal that the peace process is moving slowly. The mainstream media claims both sides are on the verge a deal but Tehran calls Washington’s terms a wishlist. China makes it clear it's in Iran's corner and condemns the illegal war highlighting Tehran's elevated status on the international stage. Kiev blames Moscow for violating Vladimir's Zelensky's so-called truce. Double standards, perhaps, as Ukraine carries out drone attacks on Crimea and many other Russian regions leaving a number of civilians dead.
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