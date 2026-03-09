BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eric Rice: The Coming Esoteric Technocratic World Monarchy & Pa(y)pal Mafia
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
424 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
257 views • 2 days ago

Eric Rice of The Rice Report shares his perspective on global power structures arguing that the world is moving toward a technocratic monarchy supported by an ecumenical world religion rather than a traditional one-world government. He suggests that current global chaos is a Hegelian dialectic designed to make the public beg for a "false light" or a centralized AI-driven social order. Rice emphasizes the importance of biblical discernment, warning that many popular alternative media figures may be inadvertently promoting gnostic or esoteric agendas. The discussion also touches on the inevitability of biometric digital IDs and the role of the Vatican in historical and future power dynamics.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

X https://x.com/EA_Rice

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@thericereport

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-5928243


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
biblechristianoccultchristianityprophecyisraelcatholicnwovaticanww3popetechnocracygnosticnew agenorth american unionesoterictheosophycatholicspaypal mafiatechnate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Laura Harris
New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy