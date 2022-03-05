© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Relationship With God
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • March 05, 2022
Is it about God or is it about the Catholic Church?
There are several changes going on in the Catholic Church, and here in the Archdiocese of Chicago.
With the mandates keeping us from the Eucharist, and the parish mergers transforming how and where we worship.
Men tell me they are deciding if they want to return to Mass or not.
Saying to their family, my relationship with God is my relationship with God. ...
.... And, my decision to not return to Mass may not be a permanent one. ...
... it reflects where I am now: physically, mentally, spiritually.
For most of us, we equate faith with the Catholic Church.
Being a Christ follower was to check all the boxes, follow all the rules, and advance to the gates of Heaven.
I think the question we need to ask ourselves now is, where was God in all of this?
Is it about God or is it about the Catholic Church?
Only you can answer this.
Peace be with you.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
There are several changes going on in the Catholic Church, and here in the Archdiocese of Chicago.
With the mandates keeping us from the Eucharist, and the parish mergers transforming how and where we worship.
Men tell me they are deciding if they want to return to Mass or not.
Saying to their family, my relationship with God is my relationship with God. ...
.... And, my decision to not return to Mass may not be a permanent one. ...
... it reflects where I am now: physically, mentally, spiritually.
For most of us, we equate faith with the Catholic Church.
Being a Christ follower was to check all the boxes, follow all the rules, and advance to the gates of Heaven.
I think the question we need to ask ourselves now is, where was God in all of this?
Is it about God or is it about the Catholic Church?
Only you can answer this.
Peace be with you.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.