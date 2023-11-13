Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Abortion is the Albatross Around the Neck of America, Allowing Radical Left to Take Over
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
30 views
Published 21 hours ago

Abortion is the wedge issue that Democrats are using to scare the population as they erode ALL other rights. Republicans must give up pushing this issue.#abortion #fear #uspolitics #radicalleft


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
democratsfearradical leftabortionpro-lifescare tacticsthe squadglenn youngkinvirginia electionswedge issuefear politicslosing issue

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket