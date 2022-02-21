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The Greatest Love Is To Give Your Life For Others
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0 view • February 21, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/TrueChristiansLove
By this we know love, that he laid down his life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives for the brothers.
By this we know love, that he laid down his life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives for the brothers.
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