A Prophetic Look Ahead Into What Type Of Year 2023 Might Turn Out To Be-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN2 2023

Welcome to 2023, and praise the Lord for His faithfulness to us! 2020 was the year that shocked the world, 2021 was the year that shot the world, and 2022 was the year where shadowy figures and denizens of the night were revealed for who they really are. Where are we now? It just might be 23 Skidoo, (whoso readeth, let him understand:), so I thought that a look into the coming days of 2023 through the filter of your King James Bible just might be the perfect podcast to kick things off.



"Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you." Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the 'fire that was kindled' in 2020 is now a raging bonfire, and it has engulfed the whole earth. The trusty Habakkuk has a handle of what's happening in our day, and we would do well to heed his warning. Today on the first Prophecy News Podcast of 2023, we 'shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased' regarding the events of the last days before the removal of the Church from off the earth. What will we be showing you today? Not much, just a mind-blowing discovery that has been revealed in Israel for the first time in 2,000 years, the coming 15-Minute City, Benjamin Netanyahu making an historic trip to the UAE to discuss the Abraham Accords after being miraculously re-elected, eye-popping truth about the COVID vaccine, the coming Two State Solution, the rebuilding of the Jewish Temple, and what the New World Order has been doing while you've been sleeping. All this and much more on this first edition of 2023 Prophecy News Podcast…TO THE FLIGHT!!

