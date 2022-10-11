CIA's Steven BenNun is Satan Lucifer's cover up agent for nuclear war and economic crash and vaccine

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2022). Be aware that Steven BenNun is Satan Lucifer's cover-up disinformation agent to try to deceive God’s praying spiritual army. As soon as the real Christians expose that Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel fake aliens are planning to nuke all the Western feminist nations’ cities after the real Christians are raptured up to heaven, and that the NWO have their own nations’ nuclear bombs infiltrated into each city already for decades, Steven BenNun immediately broadcasts to the whole world that the aliens will shut down any nation that tries to use nuclear weapons, so everyone is safe and be happy. As soon as the real Christians expose that Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatar black nobility families (Steven BenNun’s bosses) will be crashing the economy to start their vaccine digital currency biometric ID tattoo microneedle patch “Mark of the Beast” system after the real Christians are raptured up to heaven, Steven BenNun immediately broadcasts to the whole world that Joe Biden announced that he is running for a second term so that means the economy will be strong and healthy until then, so everyone is safe and be happy. As soon as the real Christians expose that Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatar black nobility families (Steven BenNun’s bosses) are calling the COVID vaccine vaccinated people as a new specie of biological life forms called the homo-BorgGenesis, Steven BenNun immediately broadcasts to the whole world that the COVID vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast” and you will not lose your soul from the vaccine’s DNA alterations, so everyone is safe and be happy. As soon as the real Christians warn the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes to stop redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and to restore the original Bible verses, and stop replacing Jesus with foreign gods like Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun immediately broadcasts to the whole world that the original Bible verses’ understanding of male leadership is completely wrong, and that the true interpretation is that the women are equal to men in authority, and that they do not have to obey the Bible verses on women’s head coverings or submitting to male leadership. He spies on and counters everything that God’s real Christians warn the humans. He is a Satanist. This is why he mutilates the Bible verses, and makes up all kinds of false doctrines to mislead God’s flock, and makes millions of dollars of donation money, and sells Christian ministry business products to his customers. Carolyn Hamlett of the white witch faction, who worked directly with Satan Lucifer and the ascended master fallen angels and who was way above the Illuminati and the aliens’ levels, told us decades ago that even before World War 2 in Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan” the fallen angel fake alien devils had plans to destroy the Western feminist nations with nuclear bombs and pandemics and famine and asteroids and demon armies. Steven BenNun is hiding all of her information. He is saying that the fallen angel aliens are benevolent beings here to save us from their own fallen angel fake aliens’ nuclear wars and pandemics and manufactured famines and demon armies and asteroids and riots and narcotics and the 12 million annual Illuminati child sacrifice ritual cannibalism and economic crashes and digital currency Mark of the Beast COVID vaccines, so everyone is safe and be happy.





