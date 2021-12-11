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Everyday Evangelism [Part One]
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28 views • December 11, 2021
Filmed on Location around Milton Keynes, this inspiring video show how anyone can make evangelism part of everyday life. Examples include how to evangelise in McDonalds Drive In; Hospital Waiting Room and even whilst stuck in traffic!
Featuring: Kubota Tractor, Ford Fiesta ST, Hospital Waiting Room, McDonalds Drive In, Claas Lexion Combine Harvester and more! Look out for Part Two coming soon!
Go get the Gospel out there!
Featuring: Kubota Tractor, Ford Fiesta ST, Hospital Waiting Room, McDonalds Drive In, Claas Lexion Combine Harvester and more! Look out for Part Two coming soon!
Go get the Gospel out there!
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