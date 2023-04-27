Why the Establishment Silenced Tucker

Knight after Night @ 8 pm Eastern Time Tucker Carlson Shined Da Light of Truth on the multifaceted assault of the Globalists New World Odor upon The United States of America. Tucker was a sharp thorn in the Left Foot of duh Jackbooted Thugs like Chucky Schumer, AOC and the ShameStream Media Presstitutes who's VIEW differed with The Flyover Conservatives Like You & Eye
