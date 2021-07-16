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Call: Do You Ever Get the Feeling That 'They' Might Be Watching You? [16.07.2021]
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130 views • July 16, 2021
Note: I (and many other danish citizens) have been 'watched' since before 09-12-2016 and until today and I hide nothing... Fuck the Satanist...
Proof? -> 09-12-2016 20 pages and 198 posts
May the Municipality "STALKE" and/or monitor a citizen?
"Må Kommunen "STALKE" og/eller overvåge en borger?"
https://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=34695
http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=34695&;page=20
Foreningen imod Ulovlig Logning (Association Against Illegal Logging)
https://ulovliglogning.dk/
https://www.information.dk/indland/leder/2021/06/aktivisterne-imod-ulovlig-logning-ser-maaske-spoejse-ret-sagen-boer-gaa-hoejesteret
https://twitter.com/ulovliglogning
https://www.facebook.com/UlovligLogning/
6. maj 2021 Retssagen er i gang: Stopper masseovervågningen? - The trial is underway: Does mass surveillance stop?
https://www.prosa.dk/artikel/retssagen-er-i-gang-stopper-masseovervaagningen/
13,696 View spremiered 8 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
84.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9vkQIJ2tNuQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vkQIJ2tNuQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
Proof? -> 09-12-2016 20 pages and 198 posts
May the Municipality "STALKE" and/or monitor a citizen?
"Må Kommunen "STALKE" og/eller overvåge en borger?"
https://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=34695
http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=34695&;page=20
Foreningen imod Ulovlig Logning (Association Against Illegal Logging)
https://ulovliglogning.dk/
https://www.information.dk/indland/leder/2021/06/aktivisterne-imod-ulovlig-logning-ser-maaske-spoejse-ret-sagen-boer-gaa-hoejesteret
https://twitter.com/ulovliglogning
https://www.facebook.com/UlovligLogning/
6. maj 2021 Retssagen er i gang: Stopper masseovervågningen? - The trial is underway: Does mass surveillance stop?
https://www.prosa.dk/artikel/retssagen-er-i-gang-stopper-masseovervaagningen/
13,696 View spremiered 8 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
84.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9vkQIJ2tNuQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vkQIJ2tNuQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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