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FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 12:1-6, 20260704
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!


Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!


Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.


My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, Prophet Isaiah, prophesied about 700 years before the birth of Your Begotten SON that:


And on that day, I shall say: “O YAHUAH, I will praise You: though You were angry with me, Your anger is turned away, and You comforted me.


2 “Behold, EL is my deliverance; I will trust, and not be afraid: for YAH YAHUAH is my strength and my song; You also have become my deliverance!”


3 Therefore with joy shall I draw water out of the well of deliverance.


4 And on that day shall I say, “Praise YAHUAH, call upon His Name; declare His doings among the people,

make mention that His Name is exalted.

5 Sing unto YAHUAH, for He has done excellent things; this is known in all the earth.

6 Cry out and shout, you inhabitant of Tsiyon (Zion), and the world, for great is the Holy One of Yashar’el (Israel) and Christians in the midst of you!” Amen!


Thank You, my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 12:1-6 personalized).


* * * *

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trustsalvationworldchristianisraelearthyahuahdaypeoplewaterdeliverancenamepraisezioncrycallelstrengthcomfortangrydeclareinhabitanttsiyonholy oneyasharel
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