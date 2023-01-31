Jordan Peterson VS Nicholas J Fuentes debate?!

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1115)

"You know I'd sit down with him, I doubt Ben Shapiro would allow that."



"If he's talking about these anonymous troll demons who have to be anonymous, why doesn't he talk to me? I'm a troll, I have money, I do it with my real face and name, and I say the most."

