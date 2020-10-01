Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
👍Please subscribe to the channel to not miss any of my "Liberty Thoughts"
👍Please leave a like and comment what your "Liberty Thoughts" are
🔵Parler: https://parler.com/profile/libertythoughts76/posts
🔵Brighteon.social: https://brighteon.social/@libertythoughts
🔵Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/libertythoughts76
Click here 👉 http://bitly.ws/9Q8N 👈 to support the channel and get yourself the book "The Lost Ways" by Claude Davis. This book offers a simple understanding of how human beings can survive if SHTF!
Click here 👉 http://bitly.ws/9QFN 👈 to support the channel and get yourself a free knife card (just pay S&H) to carry with you for if SHTF!
Was Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court an actual good choice for WE THE PEOPLE? I ask this question and break it down a little bit from doing a little bit of research.