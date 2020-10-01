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Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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24 views • October 01, 2020
Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court - Liberty Thoughts Episode 31

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Was Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court an actual good choice for WE THE PEOPLE? I ask this question and break it down a little bit from doing a little bit of research.
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