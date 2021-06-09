© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim_Crenshaw: The Nuremburg Code is for All [08.06.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
94 views • June 09, 2021
Who do you think will hang or be imprisoned when this is over?
Note: Remember Operation Paperclip after Nuremberg huh?
A secret US intelligence program in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians Nazis recruited by U.S. were taken from former Nazi Germany to the United States for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 1959.
Research! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
When the U.S. recruited Nazis for 'Operation Paperclip'
142,349 views • Apr 1, 2014
PBS NewsHour - 2.64M subscribers
https://youtu.be/wDZc-fO8pHc
After World War II, the government recruited dedicated Nazis — the scientists behind Hitler's formidable war machine — to come to the U.S. to protect American interests during the Cold War. Jeffrey Brown talks to journalist Annie Jacobsen about her new book, "Operation Paperclip," which sheds light on this veiled national security program and confronts the moral conundrum of whitewashing the past.
https://youtu.be/wDZc-fO8pHc
--
And that consent must be INFORMED consent. Most of the fools pushing this shit and the shot are not even informed. That is obvious because you are taking it and suffering and dying. That means that well over half of the people in the health care system are clueless. Dammit it is your job above all others to know what you are doing to someone. If you are not educated what the hell are you doing in that job in the first place? It has proven to be dangerous to you and to others for you to be in that position whatever it may be.
I don't care if you are a doctor, nurse, cop, pharmacist, corporal, General or prostitute. If you are taking part in this you will be guilty of murder. Saying your commander, boss, manager pimp or corporate office told you to do it won't cut it. You are not "just following orders" or "doing your job". That crap did not cut in back in the 40's and it wont cut it 75 years later under even tighter laws and more restrictions.
You better get it right. You are responsible. You cannot run from your responsibility to your fellow man the human race or your children to stop this madness. Ignorance will not serve as an excuse. It did not then and will not now.
Source: DefendingTheRepublic.Org/Covid
Found on: 2020Truthseeker
Jim_Crenshaw
15421 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKEv41eHaQit/
Note: Remember Operation Paperclip after Nuremberg huh?
A secret US intelligence program in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians Nazis recruited by U.S. were taken from former Nazi Germany to the United States for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 1959.
Research! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
When the U.S. recruited Nazis for 'Operation Paperclip'
142,349 views • Apr 1, 2014
PBS NewsHour - 2.64M subscribers
https://youtu.be/wDZc-fO8pHc
After World War II, the government recruited dedicated Nazis — the scientists behind Hitler's formidable war machine — to come to the U.S. to protect American interests during the Cold War. Jeffrey Brown talks to journalist Annie Jacobsen about her new book, "Operation Paperclip," which sheds light on this veiled national security program and confronts the moral conundrum of whitewashing the past.
https://youtu.be/wDZc-fO8pHc
--
And that consent must be INFORMED consent. Most of the fools pushing this shit and the shot are not even informed. That is obvious because you are taking it and suffering and dying. That means that well over half of the people in the health care system are clueless. Dammit it is your job above all others to know what you are doing to someone. If you are not educated what the hell are you doing in that job in the first place? It has proven to be dangerous to you and to others for you to be in that position whatever it may be.
I don't care if you are a doctor, nurse, cop, pharmacist, corporal, General or prostitute. If you are taking part in this you will be guilty of murder. Saying your commander, boss, manager pimp or corporate office told you to do it won't cut it. You are not "just following orders" or "doing your job". That crap did not cut in back in the 40's and it wont cut it 75 years later under even tighter laws and more restrictions.
You better get it right. You are responsible. You cannot run from your responsibility to your fellow man the human race or your children to stop this madness. Ignorance will not serve as an excuse. It did not then and will not now.
Source: DefendingTheRepublic.Org/Covid
Found on: 2020Truthseeker
Jim_Crenshaw
15421 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKEv41eHaQit/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.