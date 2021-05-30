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Police 👮♀️ caught driving while being on the phone ☎️
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23 views • May 30, 2021
so this driver decided to pull him over and tell him about it, things get very heated very quick.
Policeman attacks, punches, jumps on the guys bad foot and rips him to the ground in a blind panic because he has been caught red handed.
Policeman attacks, punches, jumps on the guys bad foot and rips him to the ground in a blind panic because he has been caught red handed.
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