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Victory Day May 9th 2022
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104 views • May 10, 2022
We should be celebrating the defeat of Nazism like this every year in America. Parades in every major city honoring our heroes like Audie Murphy and our relatives who fought in WW2. Instead we support Nazis in Ukraine. It's pathetic.
Scott Ritter Intro / Parade / President Putin's speech / Laying of wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier / Immortal Regiment parade / Fireworks
"Sadly, I cannot say the same thing about the American people. There will be no Victory in Europe celebration in the United States this year, just as there hasn’t been for years past. We have forgotten our “Greatest Generation” and the sacrifices they made for our future. There is no American “Immortal Regiment” of family members marching proudly down the main streets of US towns and cities honoring the cause for which these young men and women served." - Scott Ritter
SEE MORE:
"An open letter to the American people, as Russia celebrates its WW2 victory over the Nazis To those who have forgotten the sacrifices the ‘Greatest Generation’ made to defeat Hitler" https://www.rt.com/russia/555114-victory-day-america-nazis/
Scott Ritter Intro / Parade / President Putin's speech / Laying of wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier / Immortal Regiment parade / Fireworks
"Sadly, I cannot say the same thing about the American people. There will be no Victory in Europe celebration in the United States this year, just as there hasn’t been for years past. We have forgotten our “Greatest Generation” and the sacrifices they made for our future. There is no American “Immortal Regiment” of family members marching proudly down the main streets of US towns and cities honoring the cause for which these young men and women served." - Scott Ritter
SEE MORE:
"An open letter to the American people, as Russia celebrates its WW2 victory over the Nazis To those who have forgotten the sacrifices the ‘Greatest Generation’ made to defeat Hitler" https://www.rt.com/russia/555114-victory-day-america-nazis/
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