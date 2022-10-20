Helvetic Horror Heidi

Revelation 17:9-11: This calls for a mind with wisdom. The seven heads are seven hills on which the woman sits. They are also seven kings. The beast who once was, and now is not, is an eighth king. He belongs to the seven and is going to his destruction. This place of the seven hills, that are also seven Kings has definitely been confirmed in Switzerland and is called the 7 Churfirsten referring to the 7 Kurfürsten in German or Prince Electors of the Holy Roman Empire in English, where the Swiss Heidi sits on the 7 Churfirsten. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qenou...

