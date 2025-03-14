COPS SHOT INNOCENT KID IN HIS BED IN A BOTCHED RAID - A West Virginia CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

Okay.... So I botched the thumbnail, sue me!

There are so many videos of criminal Police on the internet today, that if you made a career of watching them, working 16 hours per day, 7 days a week, you could not watch them all in your lifetime! That's sad!





I think that it's time for THE PEOPLE to take control of our Criminal filled, illegitimate corporate "government"





Every last one of the Police involved in this crime should go to the prison they built for YOU for the rest of their natural lives!





Head over to "The Civil Rights Lawyer" and give this video a like!

I mirrored the video from Bitchute, the link is below, but it's on YouTube also





original video:

COPS SHOT INNOCENT KID IN HIS BED IN A BOTCHED RAID,

THEN GASLIT US FOR 2 YEARS | LAWSUIT JUST FIL..





https://old.bitchute.com/video/psWmVgwTKPM/





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)