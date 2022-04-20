Weekly Analysis and Summary of HCoin ( April 10, 2022 – April 17, 2022)

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In the past week, the price of Himalayan coin (HCoin) has dropped slightly to around $40, with an average daily trading volume of about 90,000 Himalayan coin. Since its listing, the total trading volume of HCoin is about 35.2 million, accounting for only about 3.52% of the total issuance this year. Currently, the trading of HCoin has not been fully opened globally, so the price is still significantly undervalued.