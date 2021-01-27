Star Trek New Voyages, 4x04-5, Blood and Fire, The Movie

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The horrific story finds a battle damaged Enterprise caught between an incurable contagion that threatens to overrun the galaxy, the pull of a dying star, and Klingons poised to attack. Gerold wrote the story of contagion as a metaphor for the AIDS pandemic.
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.